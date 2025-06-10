Rare Exotic Species Seized at Mumbai Airport; Passenger From Bangkok Arrested for Wildlife Smuggling

The Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has uncovered a major wildlife smuggling attempt involving a passenger who arrived from Bangkok. Rare and protected exotic species were found in his luggage, prompting immediate seizure and the arrest of the individual. Authorities suspect the accused has links to an international wildlife trafficking syndicate. Further investigation is underway.

The incident occurred when customs officials grew suspicious of a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok. During questioning, the passenger appeared visibly nervous and restless, raising further doubts. A thorough inspection of his baggage revealed a shocking cache of exotic wildlife species.

According to a statement from the Customs Department, the seized animals include one Chaco Golden Knee Tarantula, one Brachypelma Tarantula, 80 iguanas, six leucistic sugar gliders, one fire-tailed sunbird, one purple-throated sunbird, two crested finchbills, one honey bear, and two Brazilian cherry head tortoises. Among these, 30 iguanas and one each of the purple-throated and fire-tailed sunbirds were found in critical condition.

Following a panchnama (official inventory), all the animals were taken into custody. With the help of wildlife experts, proper care and medical attention are being provided. Legal procedures have been initiated to repatriate the animals to their native countries.

The arrested passenger has been booked under the Customs Act, 1962. Officials are now probing deeper to determine the possible involvement of an international wildlife trafficking network. Interrogation of the accused is ongoing.