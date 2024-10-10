Ratan Tata Last Rites: Mortal Remains of Industrialist and Former Tata Sons Chairman to Be Kept at NCPA Today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours. CM Shinde said that Tata's mortal remains will be kept at NCPA from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday for public to pay respect.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday evening at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. In a post on X, CM Shinde stated everyone will always remember the determination shown by him after the 2008 Mumbai attack.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Additional Commissioner of South Region, Mumbai Police Abhinav Deshmukh says, "The mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be kept at NCPA for the darshan between 10 am to 3.30 pm...All police arrangements will be made..."

"His firm decisions, courageous attitude and social commitment will always be remembered. The last rites of late Ratanji Tata will be performed with full state honours," the Chief Minister said. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the demise of Ratan Tata is "great loss for the country".

"Ratan Tata was not only a very successful industrialist, but also a bigger personality because of the way he worked for the country and society. He has not only set up successful industries but has set up a trust, a brand that has given our country a global image. A person with a very big heart has left us today, this is a great loss for the country," Fadnavis told reporters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, taken to his residence in Colaba



(Visuals from Breach Candy Hospital) pic.twitter.com/UYkZN0pFbG — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2024

The mortal remains of Industrialist Ratan Tata, were brought to his residence in Colaba on the early hours of Thursday. The Maharashtra government cancelled all programmes scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai following Ratan Tata's demise.

"All the programs of the state government in Mumbai have been cancelled for tomorrow, due to the death of industrialist Ratan Tata," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Earlier, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also offered condolences on the demise of Ratan Tata.

Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji.

He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment…

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji."

"He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment to the welfare of our country and its people led to the blooming of millions of dreams. Time cannot take away Ratan Tata Ji from his beloved nation. He will live on in our hearts. My condolences to Tata Group and his countless admirers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," he added.

BJP President JP Nadda said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata, Titan of Indian industries and a beacon of philanthropy.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, Titan of Indian industries and a beacon of philanthropy. His remarkable contributions to industry and society have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. He was not just a business icon but a symbol of humility,…

"His remarkable contributions to industry and society have left an indelible mark on our nation and the world. He was not just a business icon but a symbol of humility, integrity, and compassion. In this moment of profound loss, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and to all those whose lives he touched. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. OM Shanti!," Nadda said in a post on X.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he was "heartbroken" by the news adding that he was "privileged" to have a deep personal relationship with him.

I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of…

"I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Ratan Tata Ji, a proud son of the nation. Over three decades, I was privileged to have a deeply personal and close family relationship with him, where I witnessed his humility, simplicity, and genuine respect for everyone, regardless of their status. The lessons I learned from him will forever resonate in my life. His loss is an immense sorrow for our nation, as we have lost a visionary and compassionate guide. Omm Shanti," he said.

Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, is the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. He was later appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.