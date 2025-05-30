Ravi Varma Caught In Honey Trap, Shared Secrets With 'Sir' On The Insistence Of Female Friend

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has unearthed a case of espionage involving Ravi Varma, a 27-year-old junior service engineer working with a private defence-related company. According to ATS sources, Varma was allegedly trapped through a honeytrap operation and passed on sensitive information related to Indian Navy warships to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) through social media.

The investigation revealed that Varma came in contact with a woman named "Preeti Jaiswal" on Facebook in November 2024. The woman later contacted him on WhatsApp and developed a friendly relationship, during which she allegedly inquired about his work and influenced him to share classified information. From November 2024 to March 2025, under her instructions and those of an unidentified person referred to as "Sir", Verma is said to have shared confidential details regarding the names and locations of Indian Navy ships and boats docked at the restricted Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.

The ATS had received specific intelligence inputs about Varma’s suspicious activities. It was found that he was in direct contact with two Pakistani intelligence operatives via WhatsApp. The sensitive information provided by him pertained to a highly restricted zone under the Central Government’s control.

After verifying the inputs and interrogating Varma, the ATS confirmed the leak of sensitive defence information. Subsequently, a case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, Sections 3(1)(b) and 5(a), along with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, against Varma, the unidentified woman operative, and the person referred to as "Sir".