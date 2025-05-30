Ravi Verma Shared Sensitive Data of 14 Naval Vessels with Pakistan’s Spy Agency

A significant breakthrough has emerged in the ongoing investigation into the case involving the alleged sharing of sensitive Indian naval information with Pakistan's intelligence agency (PIO). According to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the key accused, Ravi Verma, reportedly provided classified information related to 14 different Indian warships and submarines to agents linked to PIO.

Further revelations from the ATS probe indicate that Ravi Verma was ensnared in a honeytrap orchestrated by a female operative of PIO, who introduced herself as Preeti Jaiswal and. The woman had developed an online friendship with Verma and expressed a deep interest in the functioning and internal configuration of naval warships.

According to officials, she claimed to be working on a project related to warships and submarines and sought Verma’s assistance under this pretext. Gradually, she manipulated him into disclosing sensitive data.

Sources reveal that despite knowing that mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside naval docks, Verma used to memorise defect lists and other technical details while working on various warships and submarines. After leaving the dock and regaining access to his mobile phone, he would transmit the information to the PIO agent via WhatsApp—either in written form or through voice notes.

Earlier, an officer involved in the investigation disclosed that the accused had been trapped in a honeytrap by a Pakistani operative posing as a woman on Facebook. From November 2024 to March 2025, Verma allegedly shared classified information related to a critical defence installation via WhatsApp with the Pakistani intelligence operative.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Thane unit of Maharashtra ATS detained Ravi Verma along with two other individuals. Following preliminary interrogation, Verma was arrested under the Official Secrets Act, Section 3 (relating to espionage) and Section 61(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy). The other two detainees were later released after questioning.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is still underway.