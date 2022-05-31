Reservation lottery for BMC polls held today

The lottery for the 236 ward reservations in the Mumbai civic body election was held today at Bandra’s Rangsharda auditorium. Veteran Shiv Sena, BJP and Congress corporators will now have to look for election opportunities from another ward. Shiv Sena corporator Ameya Ghole, Mangesh Satamkar, former BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde's wards are reserved for women. Due to reservations in some wards, some existing corporators will have to look for alternatives.

Wards 60, 85, 107, 119, 139, 153, 157, 162, 165, 190, 194, 204, 208, 215 and 221 have been reserved for the Scheduled Castes for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. Of these, 139, 190, 194, 165, 107, 85, 119, 204 wards have been reserved for Scheduled Caste women groups. The existing male councilors in this ward will have to find another option.

Ward 117 of former standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav has been reserved for ordinary women. Former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's 96 wards have also been reserved for ordinary women. Another Shiv Sena veteran, former BEST president Ashish Chemburkar's ward has been reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The ward of Ameya Ghole, who is considered close to the state's environment minister and youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray, has also been reserved. Apart from that, Samadhan Sarvankar will also have to find another ward. Ward No. 194 of Sarvankar is reserved for Scheduled Caste women.

Ward No. 85 of Jyoti Alvani, wife of BJP MLA Parag Alvani, is also reserved for Scheduled Castes. So she will have to find another ward.

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar is relieved. Ward No. 206 of Kishori Pednekar has been fixed for general group.

53 wards reserved for women

Priority 1 (53) Ward No. 2, 10, 21, 23, 23, 25, 33, 34, 49, 52, 54, 57, 59, 61, 86, 90, 95, 98, 100, 104, 106, 109, 111, 118, 121, 122, 134, 144, 145, 150, 156, 159, 169, 170, 171, 172, 175, 178, 182, 184, 189, 191, 192, 201, 202, 205, 207, 212, 213, 218, 229, 230 and 236

Priority Order 2 (33) Ward No. 5, 28, 29, 39, 45, 46, 64, 67, 69, 74, 80, 92, 103, 120, 125, 131, 142, 147, 151, 163, 168 , 177, 181, 186, 187, 196, 220, 225, 226, 227, 231, 233 and 234

General Women Reserved (23) Ward No-44, 102, 79, 11, 50, 154, 155, 75, 160, 81, 88, 99, 137, 217, 146, 188, 148, 96, 9, 185, 130 , 232, 53