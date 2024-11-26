Retired Ship Captain in Mumbai Falls Victim to ₹11 Crore Cyber Fraud Over Fake Stock Market Promises

In a shocking case of cyber fraud, a retired ship captain from Colaba, Mumbai, was duped of over ₹11 crore by cybercriminals who lured him with promises of hefty profits from stock market investments. Realizing he had been cheated, the victim lodged a complaint with the South Region Cyber Police Station against two unidentified individuals.

According to police officials, the 75-year-old complainant resides in Colaba and retired as a ship captain in 1985. On August 19, 2024, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group named Motilal Oswal Investment Club 17, where investment-related information was shared. After gaining his trust, the group administrators sent him a link to open a Motilal Oswal OTC account.

Following this, a woman identifying herself as Ananya Smith contacted the complainant and provided investment guidance. Persuaded by her, the complainant transferred ₹11.16 crore to 22 different bank accounts as part of the investment process. The fraudsters showed fake profits through a fraudulent app designed to deceive him.

When the complainant tried to withdraw his profits, Ananya demanded 20% of the amount as tax. This raised his suspicions, prompting him to visit the real Motilal Oswal office to verify the transactions. It was then he discovered the fraud and immediately approached the South Region Cyber Police Station to file a complaint.

The police have registered the case and are investigating further. Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of online investment opportunities before making financial transactions.