Retirement Ho to Aisa: Mumbai Local Train Motorman Gets Joyful Farewell at CSMT, Dance Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

MUMBAI, Maharashtra (April 29, 2025): A heartwarming video capturing the retirement celebration of a Central Railway motorman has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on Instagram by the account tag_mumbai, shows the motorman dancing joyfully with friends and colleagues at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Accompanied by drums and photography, a crowd gathered at the station to witness the special moment. The motorman, known as the "Superman of the central route," earned praise for his dedication in helping Mumbaikars reach their destinations on time. The video’s caption expressed appreciation, saying, "Thanks for your great service for Mumbaikars."

The video has garnered thousands of likes and emotional comments. Many users thanked the motorman for his years of service and expressed pride in the unique way Mumbai honours its unsung heroes.