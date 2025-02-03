Sachin-Jigar Set Kala Ghoda Ablaze with a Spectacular Debut Performance!

Sachin-Jigar who ruled 2024 with chart-topping hits, made an electrifying debut at the iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival today, leaving the audience spellbound. Performing for the first time at Asia’s largest multidisciplinary street arts festival, the celebrated composers took center stage at the historic Asiatic Library Steps, delivering an unforgettable night of music, energy, and emotion.

From soul-stirring songs to pulsating party anthems, Sachin-Jigar’s setlist was a perfect mix of their greatest hits and crowd favorites. The atmosphere was electric as the duo mesmerized the crowd with powerful renditions of ‘Aaj Ki Raat,’ ‘Apna Bana Le,’ and ‘Aayi Nai,’ among others, uniting fans in a shared musical euphoria.

Reflecting on this landmark moment, Sachin-Jigar shared, “ Mumbai, this is no less than a dream and you know, the stage has its own prestige, this festival has its own prestige and success can mean different things for different people but for us to have this space full of our own people is just truly grateful and thank you each one of you all to come here because this is truly in Sachin Jigar's life, a very special moment and I'm so happy that all of you have turned up. Let's do this.”

