‘Sagari Kavach’ Launched: Mumbai Tightens Coastal Security Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

In light of recent national security concerns, Mumbai has intensified its coastal security measures. The Mumbai Police, in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard, has ramped up patrolling across all coastal regions, including beaches, ports, dockyards, and maritime routes.

Surveillance has been significantly enhanced through the deployment of CCTV cameras and drones in sensitive zones. This increased vigilance comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting the launch of 'Sagari Kavach', a comprehensive coastal security campaign by the Mumbai Police.

Under this initiative, marine patrolling has been strengthened, and fishermen have been instructed to stay alert and monitor boat movements closely. Strict checks are being carried out at all entry and exit points of fishing boats to prevent any unauthorized access through the sea.

Officials have emphasized that these measures aim to avert any potential threat, especially those resembling the modus operandi of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were carried out via the sea route. As a precaution, citizens have been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police or the nearest security agency without delay.