Saif Ali Khan Attack: Actor Suffers 6 Stab Wounds, One Near Spine, Says Hospital; Police Detain Three Staff Members From Bandra Residence

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence in Mumbai in early hours of Thursday (January 16) at around 2.30 am and rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. The incident took place when an unidentified intruder broke into the actor's home, leading to a violent confrontation between Khan and the intruder.

Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital, said that Khan was stabbed by an unidentified person at his Bandra home and was brought in at 3.30 am on Thursday. Uttamani said that he has six stabs and two are deep. Of this, one is close to the spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led by Neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, anesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi, and Dr Uttamani.

Actor Saif Ali Khan's team issues official statement over attack on the actor by an intruder at his home in Mumbai. "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. It is a police matter."

According to police, the intruder entered the residence of Khan, and a scuffle broke out between him and the actor. During the altercation, the actor sustained injuries from a knife. Fortunately, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children were unharmed during the incident.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and Khan was promptly taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. He is currently undergoing surgery as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the break-in.

In response to the incident, police have detained three individuals who were employed at Saif Ali Khan's residence. These individuals were brought in for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation. The police are also checking CCTV footage from the property to gather more information about the intruder.