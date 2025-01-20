Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Accused Slept Soundly After Stabbing, Changed Clothes Before Fleeing, Say Police

A 30-year-old man accused of stabbing and injuring actor Saif Ali Khan was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday in Thane city. According to a police official, the accused, identified as Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, slept soundly after the attack and changed his clothes before heading to Worli.

According to the police, the accused had entered the Bollywood star's home in the Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft.

Actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times in the attack and later underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to the police, the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, slept at a bus stop after the attack, changed his clothes, and traveled from Bandra railway station to Dadar, then to Worli, before reaching Thane city. Despite taking precautions to evade capture, Shehzad was ultimately tracked down due to his backpack, a police official revealed.

The official said the police had observed the backpack the accused was carrying in the CCTV footage they analysed, and this gave a direction to the probe. Later, with the help of CCTV, drum data and online payment, the police trace the accused.