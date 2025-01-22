Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Bandra Police Recover Cloth Used by Accused, DNA Samples Sent for Testing

In the ongoing investigation into the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, the Bandra police have recovered a cloth from his residence, believed to have been used by the accused, Shehzad, to cover his face during the altercation. The cloth was discovered in the room of Saif’s son, Jahangir. Authorities have sent the cloth, along with hair samples, for DNA analysis to the forensic department.

Actor Saif Ali Khan (54) was attacked and stabbed multiple times by an intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das (30), inside his 12-floor apartment in the early hours of January 16. Khan sustained several stab wounds and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Three days after the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, the police arrested the accused from the nearby Thane city. A police official revealed, "Both security guards at the building where Khan resides were asleep when the attacker managed to enter by scaling the boundary wall."



