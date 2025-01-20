Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Likely To Recreate Crime Scene With Accused at Bandra Residence of Bollywood Actor

Mumbai police will likely to recreate the crime scene at the Bandra residence of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder. The accused, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi national, was arrested earlier in the day from neighboring Thane city.

A local court has remanded the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, to police custody for five days. According to an official, police are expected to take Shehzad to Saif Ali Khan’s residence at the ‘Satguru Sharan’ building during this period to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

Police revealed that Shehzad broke into the Bollywood actor's apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of committing theft. Preliminary findings indicate that he climbed the stairs to the seventh or eighth floor of the building, where Khan resides with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, their children, and domestic staff.

“He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe and entered the actor’s flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor’s staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated into the knife attack,” an official had said earlier.

The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack and later underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital.