Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police Conducts Identification Parade for Suspect Shariful Islam in Arthur Road Jail

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was recently attacked with a knife at his Bandra residence, leaving him seriously injured. The Mumbai Police arrested Shariful Islam, the prime suspect in the case.

According to sources, an identification parade was conducted at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday morning inside the senior jailer’s office. During the procedure, staff members, nurse Aryama Philip and attendant Junu, were called to identify the accused. Shariful was placed alongside other inmates, and both witnesses were asked to confirm his identity.

As per legal protocol, the identification parade was carried out in the presence of a Magistrate, while the police and jail staff were not allowed to participate in order to maintain impartiality.

The shocking attack took place on January 16, when unidentified assailants attempted a robbery at Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra home. The actor sustained six stab wounds and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed surgery. During the procedure, a knife fragment was removed from near his spine.

After an extensive search, the Mumbai Police arrested 30-year-old Shariful Islam from Thane on January 19. The accused, a Bangladeshi national. However, his father has denied the allegations, claiming that Shariful is being framed in the case.