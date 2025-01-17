Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Mumbai Police Detain Suspect in Stabbing Case, Brought to Bandra Police Station for Questioning; First Visuals Surface (VIDEO)

Mumbai Police on Friday detained a suspect accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during an alleged burglary attempt at his Bandra apartment. Mumbai Police formed 20 teams to track the suspect, who was apprehended within 24 hours of the incident.

The suspect was taken to the Bandra police station for questioning. Footage from outside the police station showed officers escorting the detained individual for interrogation.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Mumbai Police bring one person to Bandra Police station for questioning.



The attack occurred early Thursday in Khan’s high-rise apartment in the upscale Satguru Sharan building. The intruder entered the premises with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade. CCTV footage from the building captured the suspect fleeing the scene at 2:33 a.m. The footage clearly showed the young man’s face as he descended the stairs on the sixth floor.

Further investigation is underway to determine the motive and whether others were involved in the attempted burglary.