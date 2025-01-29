Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Court Sends Accused Shahzad to Judicial Custody After Knife Recovery

The Bandra police on Wednesday, January 29, informed the court that a knife was recovered from the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis. The police also revealed that Shehzad had conducted reconnaissance before the attack on the Bollywood actor.

During the court proceedings, it was confirmed that with the investigation now complete, Shahzad was remanded to 14-day judicial custody while awaiting the return of a police team from Kolkata, where further inquiries are expected to take place.

The incident occurred on January 16, 2025, when Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Bandra, suffering multiple stab wounds. Following the attack, he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent surgery and was discharged on January 21.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shariful Islam Shahzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, had his police custody end today. The Bandra police subsequently took him to the Bandra court for his appearance.

The court, however, noted that the accused was in police custody for more than ten days. The record reflected that the investigation was over, no fresh ground for custody was noticed, and the police can seek his fresh custody within the permissible period if anything new came to light, the magistrate said.

As per the police, the accused, arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to `Bijoy Das' after entering India illegally. The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16. Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged after five days.