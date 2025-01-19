Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Booked For Illegal Entry Into India; Police Confirm His Bangladesh Address and Other Details

Mumbai Police have confirmed that Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad (30), arrested for attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, is a Bangladeshi national. The Bandra police revealed that Shahzad has been booked under the Passport Act for illegal entry into India. He was earlier working in a hotel in Thane and was arrested from Kasarvadavali police station's jurisdiction. Shahzad was hiding in the bushes near Hiranandani Estate, Thane, before being apprehended and brought to Bandra.

A police officer stated that the accused, Shariful Islam Shahzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, while he was preparing to flee to his native village. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he is originally from Rajabaria village, Ballcity police station, Jhalokati district, Bangladesh.

The accused admitted that the crime was committed with the intent to steal. Further action in the case has led to additional charges being filed against him under Section 3(A) and 6(A) of the Indian Entry Prohibition Act, 1948, as well as Sections 3(1) and 14 of the Foreigners Order, 1946.

The police have detained Shahzad and plan to present him in court on Sunday. To track and arrest him, Mumbai Police had deployed multiple teams comprising over 100 personnel, including the Crime Branch. Shahzad had illegally entered India and initially provided a fake identity under the name "Vijay Das."

The attack occurred late at night, around 1:30 AM. Shahzad allegedly climbed into Saif Ali Khan's residence through the staircase and entered the house via a bathroom window in the room of Saif’s younger son, Jehangir. Upon noticing the intruder, the family’s nanny, Ariyama Phillips (alias Lima), rushed to protect Jehangir. Shahzad, armed with a sharp object resembling a hex saw blade, attacked her.

Hearing the commotion, Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed to the scene. The attacker then turned his weapon on Saif, inflicting six injuries, including two serious ones. One injury near Saif's spine is critical, while another minor wound was found on his neck. The remaining injuries are superficial. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now in stable condition.

During the attack, Kareena, their sons Taimur and Jehangir, and three female staff members were present in the house. Shahzad demanded ₹1 crore from the household staff, threatening them to remain silent. When Lima went to rescue Jehangir, Shahzad attacked her as well, leaving her injured.

CCTV footage from the residence played a crucial role in identifying Shahzad. The swift action of the Mumbai Police ensured his capture. Further investigations are ongoing to determine his motives and connections