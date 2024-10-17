Salman Khan Firing Case: Contract of Rs 25 Lakh Taken Out to Kill Bollywood Actor, AK-47 Sourced From Pakistan: Navi Mumbai Police

A contract of Rs 25 lakh was taken from Bollywood Dabang Salman Khan near his Panvel's farmhouse in Maharashtra, a chargesheet filed by the Navi Mumbai Police accessed by the NDTV on Thursday, October 17.

According to the chargesheet, the contract was taken out by the Bishnoi gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, and five accused have been named in the case. The accused were preparing to buy weapons, including AK 47, AK 92 and M 16 from Pakistan and the Turkish-made Zigana weapon, with which Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead.

Also Read | Salman Khan House Firing: Lawrence Bishnoi's Shooter Arrested From Haryana.

The accused said they had hired many boys below 18 years of age to kill Bollywood actors, and they were hiding in Pune, Raigad, Navi Mumbai and Gujarat. Around 60 to 70 people were keeping an eye on Bandra house, Panvel farmhouse and Goregaon Film City and Salman Khan's movement to kill him between August 2023 and April 2024.

According to the chargesheet Sukkha, who was arrested from Haryana's Panipat on Thursday, assigned the hit to the designated shooter Ajay Kashyap alias AK and four others involved in the conspiracy. After inspection by the accused Kashyap, they came to the conclusion that owing to the Khan's security and bulletproof vehicles, they would require high-end weapons to carry out the murder.

Sukkha contacted Pakistan-based arms dealer Dogar through a video call, showing an AK-47 and other advanced firearms wrapped in a shawl while negotiating the terms of the arms deal. Dogar agreed to supply the weapons after Sukha gave 50% payment in advance and the remaining amount on delivery in India.

All shooters were waiting for a go-ahead decision from Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi. The chargesheet also mentions that after shooting the actor, they would gather in Kanyakumari, from where they would travel to Sri Lanka by boat and then to a country where Indian investigation agencies could not reach them.