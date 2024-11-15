Salman Khan Threat Case: Mumbai Police Use Mobile Evidence to Prove Extortion Plot

The Worli Police have uncovered significant evidence from the mobile phone of lyricist Suhail Pasha, who was arrested from Karnataka for allegedly threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had searched extensively about Salman Khan and Baba Siddique on YouTube before sending the threatening message to the Traffic Police Control Room's helpline number. The browsing history, retrieved from his mobile phone, confirms repeated searches related to both personalities.

A senior officer from Worli Police stated that after sending the threatening message using another person's mobile phone, the accused deleted the browsing history from his device. However, the police were able to retrieve the deleted data, which has proven to be a crucial piece of evidence. The accused has reportedly admitted to these actions during interrogation.

Suhail Pasha revealed that he had come across news reports about Salman Khan and Baba Siddique, which led him to watch several related videos on YouTube over the following days. Inspired by the idea of gaining notoriety, he planned the entire scheme. Pasha borrowed another person’s mobile phone under the pretext of making a call and installed WhatsApp on it to send the threatening message. He assumed that the police would trace the message back to the owner of the borrowed phone instead of him.

On November 7, Suhail Pasha sent a threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline, demanding ₹5 crore from Salman Khan. He claimed that the Bishnoi gang was planning to kill a lyricist and challenged Salman to protect him if he had the courage.

The investigation is ongoing as the police examine further digital evidence and interrogate the accused for additional details about his motivations and planning.