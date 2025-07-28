Sanjay Gandhi National Park Toy Train: Mumbai’s Van Rani To Set to Return on This Date at SGNP (See Pics and Video)

A revamped "Van Rani," the toy train that was a huge attraction for visitors to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali, Mumbai, is set to make a comeback soon with Vista-dome coaches. It will offer a scenic ride through the forest in the middle of the metropolis. Trial runs of the first vista dome toy train in the park, with glass roofs and wide side windows, commenced on June 30, 2025, with a successful full-capacity trial completed on July 5. Daily technical verifications concluded on July 25.

The train, whose services were suspended four years ago, is likely to be reintroduced for SGNP visitors soon, according to the office of local BJP MP and Union minister Piyush Goyal, who is instrumental in getting back the iconic train in the national park, a vast expanse of forest nestled in the heart of Mumbai in suburban Borivali

Mumbai: The ‘Van Rani’ Toy Train has returned to Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali, after being shut since 2021 due to Cyclone Tauktae. The eco-friendly train, with 80-passenger capacity, will run through Krishnagiri Upvan’s 5.5 sq km area. A second open-air toy train is also… pic.twitter.com/3JmmZy0Rpf — IANS (@ians_india) July 17, 2025

Van Rani's operations were halted after Cyclone Tauktae in May 2021 caused extensive damage to the track and surrounding vegetation. The new Vistadome Van Rani is going to be a battery-operated train with four coaches, making it more environment friendly than the earlier diesel-powered version.

Van Rani Battery Powered Train of National Park at Borivali, MUMBAI. pic.twitter.com/WvGVYvyO2a — Haldilal (@haldilal) July 24, 2025

Toy Train Features

Goyal's office said in a statement that coaches are adorned with wildlife illustrations native to SGNP, making the ride visually enriching and educational. The red-black train's glass roofs and large glass windows will offer panoramic forest views, while metro-style seating will ensure comfort for tourists.