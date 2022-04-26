Sanjay Raut thanks Mumbai CP for posting Rana couple's video

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has responded to Rana couple's allegations with evidence and the country should thank him, said Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut. MP Navneet Rana had alleged that she was not allowed to go to the washroom, she wasn't given water to drink. In that context, she wrote a letter to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. After this, the Home Ministry asked the state government to submit a detailed report. Later today, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a CCTV footage of the police station.

Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut has reacted after Sanjay Pandey's tweet. The conspiracy to defame the Mumbai Police has been going on for the last few days. The Rana couple made false allegations against the Mumbai police. Apart from that, Raut said it was wrong for the ex-Chief Minister and the current Leader of the Opposition Fadnavis to make false allegations against the Mumbai Police. Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has responded to Rana couple's allegations with evidence and the country should thank him, said Sanjay Raut. He said that it was seen that Mumbai police had treated Rana with courtesy.

Raut said the allegation of caste-based discrimination was false after the Commissioner of Police's tweet. He also demanded an inquiry into Rana's caste certificate.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a video of the Rana couple sitting in the police station. The Rana couple was arrested on Saturday. They were taken to Khar police station. The video of that time has been shared by Pandey. 'Do we say anything more?' captioned Pandey his tweet. Therefore, the question arises as to how much fact there is in Rana's allegations.