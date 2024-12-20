Sanjay Raut's House Recce: Unknown Men Spotted with Multiple Mobile Phones Outside MP's Residence in Bhandup

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's residence in Mumbai has reportedly been under surveillance, with unknown individuals conducting a recce outside his house. This alarming development has created a political uproar even as the Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session 2024 is underway in Nagpur, where various critical issues are being discussed.

A recce was conducted by two unidentified individuals outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's Maitri bungalow in Bhandup. The men were captured on CCTV cameras around 9:30 am, surveying the area near Raut's residence. Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and have initiated an investigation to determine the intent behind this suspicious activity.

Suspicious Activity Outside Sanjay Raut's Residence: Multiple Mobile Phones Seized

Amid reports of a recce outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's Maitri bungalow in Bhandup, two individuals were seen emerging from the residence with eight to ten mobile phones. One was reportedly holding a cell phone, while the other carried several mobile devices on a cardboard sheet. The unusual sight has raised questions about the incident, and the outcome of the ongoing police investigation will be closely watched for further revelations.

Sanjay Raut Recce Incident: 'This Matter is Serious,' Says Sunil Raut

Reacting to the suspicious activity outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's Maitri bungalow, his brother and MLA Sunil Raut called the matter serious. He confirmed that multiple teams from the Zone 7 police department had reached the spot to investigate. Highlighting concerns, Sunil Raut speculated that the bike involved could be from Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, linking the incident to heightened tensions following the Baba Siddiqui case.