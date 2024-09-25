School Holiday in Mumbai on September 26: Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed on Thursday Amid Red Alert for Heavy Rains

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city tomorrow, September 26, 2024, in response to a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, till tomorrow morning 8.30am.



In view of this, all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024, in consideration of the safety of students.



"The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for heavy rain till 8.30 am tomorrow (September 26, 2024). In this background, keeping in mind the safety of the students, all the schools and colleges in Mumbai are declared a holiday tomorrow, Thursday, September 26, 2024," BMC on X (formally Twitter).

Several areas in Mumbai experienced alarming rainfall levels during the evening of September 25, with some regions recording over 100 millimeters of rain in just a few hours. Mankhurd witnessed the highest rainfall at 190 mm, followed by Ghatkopar and Vikhroli.

As the city continues to grapple with the effects of the monsoon, authorities are urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The heavy rainfall has also disrupted flight operations and local train, leading to diversions and delays.

IMD had upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai to a red alert, valid until 8:30 AM on Thursday. The BMC urged residents to leave their homes only when necessary.

The weather office also predicted extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. An orange alert was issued for the coastal districts of Palghar and Sindhudurg, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places very likely.