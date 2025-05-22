Security Breach at Galaxy Apartment: Second Incident Reported In Two Days; Woman Held for Trespassing

In yet another case of security breach at actor Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, a woman was arrested by Bandra Police after she was caught trespassing into the building premises. This marks the second such incident within just two days.

According to Bandra Police, the accused, identified as Isha Chhabra, attempted to enter Salman Khan’s residence around 3:30 am on May 19. The woman reportedly reached directly to Salman’s house using the building’s lift. She was intercepted by security guards stationed at Galaxy Apartment, who later handed her over to the police.

Following a complaint by the security personnel, Bandra Police registered a case against the woman and arrested her. The repeated breaches in such a short span have raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of security arrangements at the actor’s residence.

It is worth noting that on April 14 last year, Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment came under attack when shots were fired outside the building. The responsibility for the firing was claimed by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In connection with the case, the police had arrested seven individuals. Following the incident, the Maharashtra government enhanced Salman Khan’s security.

Given the continuous threats from the Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan has been provided with Y+ category security. In addition to his personal bodyguards, Mumbai Police have stationed a special security team outside his residence, maintaining tight vigilance around the clock.

The two back-to-back intrusion attempts have now triggered a review of current security protocols around one of Bollywood’s biggest stars.