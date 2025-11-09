Security Scare in Mumbai: Crime Branch Cracks Army Headquarters Weapon Theft After Four Day Hunt

In a shocking case of security breach, a theft was reported inside the cabin of a Colonel at the Mumbai Army Headquarters, where a service pistol, live cartridges, silver articles, and cash were stolen. After an intensive four-day investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch successfully arrested two suspects involved in the case.

According to officials, the Crime Branch Unit 12 team apprehended the accused — Deepak Krishna Dhanve (21) and Vinayak Gopichand Bawiskar (18 years and 5 months) — from the Malad area. The duo had allegedly stolen a pistol, nine live cartridges, around 450 grams of silver, and ₹3 lakh in cash from the Colonel’s cabin. The police have recovered the stolen weapon, cartridges, silver utensils, and part of the cash from their possession.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused, along with another accomplice, had entered the Army Headquarters through the rear side and committed the theft. After the crime, they fled to Goa and spent part of the stolen money there for leisure activities. The accused were nabbed when they returned to Mumbai.

Senior officials described the arrested duo as habitual offenders with prior involvement in theft cases. Both are residents of the Kurar area and have previous cases registered against them at the Kurar Police Station.

The Crime Branch Unit 12 will hand over the arrested accused to the Dindoshi Police Station, where further investigation is now underway.