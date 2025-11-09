Security Scare in Mumbai: Crime Branch Cracks Army Headquarters Weapon Theft After Four Day Hunt

In a shocking security breach, a theft was reported inside the cabin of a Colonel at the Mumbai Army Headquarters, where a service pistol, live cartridges, cash, and silver items were stolen. After an intensive four-day investigation, the Mumbai Crime Branch successfully arrested the accused involved in the case.

According to officials, the Crime Branch Unit 12 team apprehended three suspects from the Malad area. The accused had allegedly stolen a pistol, nine live cartridges, about 450 grams of silver, and ₹3 lakh in cash from the Colonel’s cabin. The police also recovered the stolen weapon, cartridges, silver utensils, and part of the stolen cash from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the trio, along with an accomplice, had entered the Army Headquarters through the rear side and executed the theft. Following the crime, all accused fled to Goa, where they reportedly spent the stolen money for leisure activities. They were arrested upon their return to Mumbai.

Officials said the accused are seasoned thieves and residents of the Kurar area. They have multiple theft cases registered against them at the Kurar Police Station.

The Crime Branch Unit 12 will hand over the arrested suspects to the Dindoshi Police Station, which will conduct further investigation into the case.