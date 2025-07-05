Security Tightened as Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to Share Stage After Two Decades for Joint Rally in Mumbai

In a rare political development, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray are holding a joint rally at Worli Dome on Friday. This marks the first time in nearly 20 years that the Thackeray brothers are appearing on the same stage, making the event not just symbolic, but politically significant as well.

The rally has generated massive enthusiasm among party workers and supporters, with posters and flags of both parties visible across various parts of Mumbai. Large crowds, possibly in the thousands, are expected to attend the event, adding to its scale and importance.

However, the high-profile gathering has raised questions about the city’s preparedness. Responding to media queries late on Thursday night, a senior official from the Mumbai Police informed that over 50 senior officers have been deployed at the venue. The security team includes two Additional Commissioners of Police, Zonal DCPs, and other senior officials. Additionally, two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and one unit of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) will also be on ground.

In recent days, the political atmosphere in Mumbai has been tense, with ongoing debates over language and regional identity flaring tempers. Controversial posters and public statements have contributed to the charged environment. Given this backdrop, authorities have spent the night finalising security arrangements to ensure that the rally proceeds without incident.

Experts believe that beyond its political ramifications, the administrative management of the rally will also be closely observed. The event could set the tone for future political alignments in the state, while also testing the city’s capacity to handle large-scale political mobilisations under sensitive circumstances.