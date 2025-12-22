'Send Your Wife to Us': Mumbai School Principal Makes Shocking Remark Over Fee Hike Issue

A parent from Mumbai's Borivali area alleged that a principal of a prominent school made obscene and unacceptable remarks when they questioned her over the school fee hike. A video of a parent went viral on social media platforms, which has triggered concern and anger among parents.

The incident occurred after the parents complained to the school management regarding a 48% hike in fees. According to a lady who is also a parent, she revealed that during an orientation meeting, a father objected to the increase in school fees and asked why the fees had been raised. Answering to his query, the school principal allegedly asked him to "send your wife to me and you focus on earning money."

Now this is really extreme. Parents are alleging that principal of Witty International School, Brovali, Mumbai is asking them to send their wives to him if they are unable to pay the increased school fees. pic.twitter.com/r5StVI2FDM — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) December 20, 2025

A video shared by the NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs on X (formerly Twitter) a woman can bee hear saying, "So, the principal there, or the coordinator there, or whoever it is, if someone asks a question, that ma'am, why have you increased your fee so much, she say 'send your wife to us, you do the earning work."

A group of parents can be seen accusing the school management of making such comments. In the video, the woman explains the remark made by the principal front of staff and other parents. Another male parent is also heard alleging that the fee hike was unjustified. He said, "for 1st standard, they are asking for 220,000 fees, even after the revision, it is 205,000, so, I said, this is 48% high, they said, last year we took 2 lakh rupees from the first one, now, we have put 10% on it."

After receiving the complaint, Borivali MLA Sanjay Upadhyay said that he wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the issue and raised concerns about the unauthorised fee hikes by the private schools. Following this, the Education Department responded on December 19, 2025, with an official communication and supporting documents.

"The Maharashtra government, taking serious note of the complaints from students and parents, has initiated action against Witty International & World School, Borivali (W.)," MLA Upadhyay said in a post on X.

📍 बोरिवली (प.)



महाराष्ट्र शासनाने, विद्यार्थी व पालकांच्या तक्रारींची गंभीर दखल घेत Witty International & World School, बोरिवली (प.) विरोधात कारवाईची सुरुवात केली आहे.



दि. 18/12/2025 रोजी मी माननीय मुख्यमंत्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी यांना शाळेतील आर्थिक गैरव्यवहार व अनियमित… pic.twitter.com/6gSD31ETJ2 — Sanjay Upadhyay (@SanjayRupadhyay) December 19, 2025

"On 18/12/2025, I had submitted a written letter to the Honorable Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji regarding financial irregularities and unauthorized fee hikes in the school. In response, on 19/12/2025, an immediate reply along with an official letter and related documents was received from the Education Department," he wrote further.

"In this matter, a strong and in-depth inquiry committee has been established by the Maharashtra government's Education Department, and an official inquiry against Witty International School has been initiated. This fight will continue relentlessly for the trust of the public and the future of the students, and the pursuit will go on until justice is served to the parents and students," he added further.