Senior Citizen Duped of Lakhs in ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam: Mumbai Cyber Police Arrest Two

The North Region of Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested two members of a gang that posed as senior police officers and extorted money from citizens by threatening them with fake cases of money laundering and “digital arrest.” The accused targeted senior citizens by creating fear of arrest and convincing them to transfer large sums of money. Police have seized a mobile phone from the suspects, and investigations have revealed that the bank account used in the fraud is linked to at least seven other similar complaints across India.

According to the Cyber Police, the case was registered on October 9 based on a complaint filed by a retired bank employee. The scam falls under what authorities now refer to as a “Digital Arrest” fraud.

Between September 11 and September 24, 2025, the complainant received WhatsApp audio and video calls from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as a Nashik Police officer and falsely accused the complainant of involvement in money laundering. The fraudster claimed that a Canara Bank account in the complainant’s name was being used for illegal transactions.

To intensify the fear, the accused sent forged documents through WhatsApp, including fake FIR copies with government seals and signatures, and a counterfeit identity card of an IPS officer from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They further told the victim that they were under “surveillance” and forced them to stay on continuous WhatsApp video calls for three consecutive days.

Under the guise of an “ongoing investigation,” the fraudsters obtained the complainant’s bank details and fixed deposit (FD) information. They then instructed the victim to transfer ₹50,50,900 to a specific bank account for “verification,” which turned out to be a scam.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Mumbai Cyber Police launched an immediate probe. Investigators found that the victim had transferred ₹29,50,900 into bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. One of these accounts belonged to a resident of Ulhasnagar in Thane district.

Based on the investigation, police arrested the prime accused, Ravi Ananda Ambore (35), on October 25, 2025. During questioning, Ambore confessed that he had provided his bank account to the gang in exchange for money, allowing them to receive funds from victims of cyber fraud.

Further inquiry led to the arrest of another accomplice, Vishwapal Chandrakant Jadhav (37), who was also involved in facilitating the transactions.

The Cyber Police are continuing their investigation to identify other members of the gang and trace the flow of defrauded money. Authorities have once again urged citizens to stay alert and avoid responding to suspicious calls or messages claiming to be from law enforcement agencies.