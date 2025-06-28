Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Mumbai for Illegal Stay Under Foreigners Act

Mumbai Police have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals, including one man and six women, for illegally residing in India. The action was carried out by the MIDC Police Station under various provisions of Indian law, including Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946; Section 3(1) of the Foreigners Order, 1948; and the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

The police received a tip-off on June 24 regarding the presence of a Bangladeshi national in the area of MIDC Police Station, who was reportedly in contact with other illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Based on this information, a joint team of MIDC police and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained 47-year-old Baizid Ayub Sheikh. Upon interrogation and verification of documents, he was confirmed to be a Bangladeshi citizen and was placed under arrest.

Following his confession, the police team reached JVLR Link Road in Andheri East, where they apprehended two more Bangladeshi women. A separate team was sent to Pune for further investigation based on Baizid’s information. This led to the arrest of five more women from a flat in the Katraj area.

Initial investigations reveal that Baizid Sheikh had been operating a network to bring Bangladeshi nationals into India illegally and was facilitating their placement as domestic workers in cities like Mumbai and Pune.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Baizid Ayub Sheikh (47): Originally from Hamidpur, Kalia Police Station, Narail district, Bangladesh. Currently residing in Nalasopara East, Palghar.

Nasreen Begum (38): Originally from Kadamtali, Jatrabari, Dhaka. Currently residing in Kurla, Mumbai.

Rozina Akhtar (39): Originally from Kutumpur, Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Currently residing in Kurla, Mumbai.

Kakoli Akhtar alias Brishti (25): Originally from Daspina, Barisal, Dhaka. Currently residing in Katraj, Pune.

Roma Begum (31): Originally from Kotiyadi, Bhajipur, Kishoreganj. Currently residing in Katraj, Pune.

Pakhi Begum (24): Originally from Boirob, Kishoreganj. Currently residing in Katraj, Pune.

Kohinoor Akhtar alias Oliza (26): Originally from Jhatwari, Dhaka. Currently residing in Katraj, Pune.

Authorities are continuing their probe to uncover the full extent of the illegal immigration network and determine if more people are involved in this racket.