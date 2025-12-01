Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: One Arrested, 4 Women Rescued From Andheri Hotel

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 1, 2025 09:51 IST2025-12-01T09:47:41+5:302025-12-01T09:51:17+5:30

A sex racket was busted by Mumbai Police operating at a hotel situated in Andheri West, following a tip-off. ...

Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: One Arrested, 4 Women Rescued From Andheri Hotel | Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: One Arrested, 4 Women Rescued From Andheri Hotel

Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: One Arrested, 4 Women Rescued From Andheri Hotel

A sex racket was busted by Mumbai Police operating at a hotel situated in Andheri West, following a tip-off. Acting on the information, the Versova Police conducted a raid and arrested a woman identified as Alamelu Patel, alias Jyoti Madhu Kamble for running a prostitution racket.

Also Read | Mumbai: Hotel Manager Arrested for Running Sex Racket; Two Foreign Women Rescued.

Police said the accused was caught red-handed accepting money from a decoy customer during the operation. The accused has been booked under Section 143(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA).

During the raid, four women aged between 20 and 25 were found at the hotel in Andheri West, and all of them were rescued by the police and sent to counselling and rehabilitation centres. Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, another prostitution racket was busted in Andheri West, where two foreigners were rescued, while two accused were arrested. A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act following the raids carried out on November 27.

Open in app
Tags :Sex Racket BustedMumbai PoliceAndheriMumbai Crimemumbai