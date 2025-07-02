Sex Racket in Mumbai: Four Women Rescued in Andheri; Spa Owner Arrested

Days after a sex racket was busted at the Solistic Sky Spa in Sakinaka, the MIDC Police have exposed another prostitution racket operating under the guise of massage services at the Blue Moon Spa located in Andheri’s Gaondevi Marol, Indo-Saigaon Industrial Estate.

During the operation, police arrested the spa owner identified as Rukaiya Anis Ahmed Shaikh, and rescued four young women. After her arrest, the court remanded Rukaiya Shaikh to police custody. Meanwhile, Yashaswi Sanjay Singh and Vishal Laxmi Munda, who are also accused in the same case, are currently absconding, and police have launched a search operation to trace them.

The crackdown came after the police received a tip-off suggesting that a prostitution racket was being run from the Blue Moon Spa, similar to the recently busted racket at Sakinaka. Based on this intelligence, the police sent a decoy customer to the spa to verify the claims.

Once the information was confirmed, a special team from MIDC Police conducted a raid at 9:30 PM on Thursday night, resulting in the rescue of four women from the premises.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the spa owner and manager were allegedly forcing the women into prostitution under the pretense of providing massage and additional services. The money earned from the customers was partially given to the women, while the remaining amount was retained by the spa owner and management.

Following this revelation, the police registered a case against Rukaiya Shaikh, Yashaswi Singh, and Vishal Munda under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The four rescued women were sent for medical examination and later shifted to a women’s rehabilitation home for care and protection.