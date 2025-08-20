Shah Rukh Khan Gets Emotional, Introduces Aryan's at Event of Ba*ds of Bollywood Says, 'Mera Beta Apna Pehla...' (Watch Video)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is brimming with pride, not for a new film of his own, but because his son Aryan Khan has officially stepped into direction. For the first time ever, Shah Rukh introduced Aryan on stage at a press event for his upcoming show The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The actor, visibly emotional, appealed to the audience and the media to shower Aryan with love and support. He said that the affection fans have given him for decades should now be multiplied and extended towards his son as he begins his professional journey.

While inviting Aryan to address the media, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the country and the city of Mumbai for allowing him the chance to entertain audiences for three decades. He said, “Main bohot shukraguzaar hoon Mumbai ki is pavitra dharti ka, is desh ki pavitra dharti ka, jisne mujhe mauka diya ki main aap logon ko 30 saal tak entertain karne ki koshish kar sakun. Aaj bohot khaas din hai, kyunki isi pavitra dharti par mera beta bhi apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai. Bohot accha ladka hai.” He further added, “Toh aaj jab woh aapke saamne aayega, aur agar aapko uska kaam accha lage, toh uske liye taaliyan bajaiyega. Aur un taaliyon mein thodi si dua bhi rakhna, thodi si prarthna bhi rakhna. Aur jaise ki maine aapse pichli baar kaha tha, jo pyaar aap logon ne mujhe diya hai, uska 150% aap use dena.”

Aryan Khan, unlike his father Shah Rukh Khan and sister Suhana Khan, who ventured into acting, has chosen filmmaking as his calling. He has been developing his directorial debut for over a year, serving as the creator and director of The Ba**ds of Bollywood. The project has been co-created and written with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the show promises to explore the unpredictable, chaotic, yet vibrant world of Bollywood aspirants, dreamers, and strugglers. The ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.