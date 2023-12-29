Sharad Pawar Meets Gautam Adani in Mumbai amid Shiv Sena's Opposition to Dharavi Project

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is known for his friendly relations across political divisions. His diplomatic stance extends to the business world as well. A late-night meeting on Thursday between Pawar and prominent industrialist Gautam Adani has set tongues wagging in Mumbai's political circles. The purpose of the meeting remains undisclosed.



Adani visited Pawar's Mumbai residence, with NCP MP Supriya Sule also present during the interaction. This comes against the backdrop of vocal criticism directed at Adani by opposition parties who are allies of NCP Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, have raised concerns about Adani's business practices and the controversial award of the Dharavi redevelopment contract.

Pawar's stance towards Adani, however, has been markedly different. Just days ago, he publicly expressed gratitude to the Adani Group for providing a 25 crore rupee grant to an educational institution in his Baramati constituency. This personal connection and public acknowledgment further fuel the intrigue surrounding the recent meeting.



The Pawar-Adani meeting holds significant political weight, and its implications will be closely watched in the days to come.