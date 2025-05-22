Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Drops 65 Witnesses, Including Peter Mukerjea's Ex-Wife Shabnam Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday submitted before a special court 65 names they have dropped from the list of witnesses to be examined in the Sheena Bora murder case, including Peter Mukherjea's former wife, Shabnam Singh. Bora's mother, Indrani Mukerjea, is the prime accused in the case. Media baron Peter Mukerjea, ex-husband of Indrani, is also an accused in the case.

In March this year, the CBI had submitted a final list of 125 witnesses and confirmed that Vidhie Mukerjea, daughter of Indrani Mukerjea and former husband and co-accused Sanjeev Khanna, was among them. On the list were several police personnel who were part of the probe, Shabnam Singh, Sheena's friends Sanjana Phukan Raktim and Pranami Goswami. The prosecution has now removed Singh as witness in the case.

The trial in the case is being held on a daily basis and is at the stage of examining witnesses. Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai (who later turned approver in the case) and Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt and disposed of at a forest in nearby Raigad, as per police.

The murder came to light in 2015 after Rai spilt the beans about the murder following his arrest in another case. Indrani and Khanna were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested three months later. All the accused are currently out on bail.