Shilpa Shirodkar Injured After Car Collides with Office Bus, Actress Demands Accountability

Shilpa Shirodkar, the popular 90s actress who recently regained attention with Bigg Boss 18, was involved in a car accident when her vehicle was hit by a bus. She took to social media to share the incident, posting photos and describing the sequence of events in detail. Tagging the Mumbai Police, Shilpa confirmed that she has formally filed a complaint regarding the accident. The incident reportedly occurred when a bus operating for the office staff of 'City Flow' collided with her car while she was on the road.

According to Shilpa, when she contacted the Mumbai office of City Flow, officials Yogesh Kadam and Vilas Makote shifted the responsibility onto the driver, refusing to accept any accountability. Sharing images of the damaged bus and her car on Instagram, Shilpa expressed her frustration over the company's response. She criticized the company for its callous attitude, questioning how much the driver would even earn, and emphasized the importance of proper responsibility in such incidents. Her post highlighted her concern over the reckless behavior and negligence displayed by the transport service staff.

Shilpa also thanked the Mumbai Police for their assistance, noting that her accompanying staff remained unharmed during the accident. While she expressed relief that no serious harm occurred, she urged City Flow to contact her and address the matter responsibly. Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently working on the upcoming OTT biopic Shankar – Revolutionary Man, based on the life of Adi Shankaracharya, in which she will play Aryamba, the mother of the legendary spiritual leader. Fans continue to follow her updates closely, showing support amid the incident.