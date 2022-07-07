Shiv Sainik dies outside 'Matoshri' who had gone to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Among the office bearers of Shahapur taluka who came to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Bhagwan Kale passed away outside his 'Matoshri' residence. He had reached Matoshri in his car with the office bearers of Vashala village. As the meeting began, he began to feel uneasy. Kale died of a heart attack on the way to the hospital in Kalanagar.

So far no Shiv Sena MP has taken a clear stand to go with Shinde. However, 12 MPs are said to be in touch with Shinde. Former minister Gulabrao Patil has made such a claim. A channel had reported that four Shiv Sena MPs had secretly met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis during the insurgency. The pressure to support BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu could come from more and more party MPs.

If the MPs split, Thackeray, who lost power in the state, will get another big shock. There is a possibility of a big struggle between Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the near future. If the MPs also leave the party in that struggle, Thackeray's problems will increase.