Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: Over 12,000 Police Personnel to Man Mumbai Streets for Rallies

Mumbai will see the deployment of over 12,000 personnel and officers from the police force to manage the Dussehra rallies of the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), along with the immersion of Durga idols throughout the city, as confirmed by an official statement.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will host its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park, while the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, will hold a gathering at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai on Saturday.

Supporters of both political parties are expected to converge in large numbers from across the state for these events, according to an official. Elaborate security arrangements have been established at both locations, with police personnel assigned to manage the rallies.

More than 12,000 police personnel will be deployed, including six additional commissioners of police, 27 deputy commissioners, 54 assistant commissioners, and 2,300 police officers, all tasked with ensuring safety and preventing any untoward incidents during the gatherings, the official added.

Platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), quick response teams (QRT), riot control police, delta, combat forces, and home guards have also been stationed, he said.