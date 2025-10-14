Shiv Sena Leader Nazia Sofi’s Husband Attacked by Assailants; Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Visits Him at Hospital

Abdul Jabbar Sofi, husband of Shiv Sena corporator Nazia Sofi, was critically injured in an alleged attack by unknown assilants on Monday evening, October 13. The incident occurred over a dispute related to work in Ward No. 78, when BMC employees had arrived on official duty. Accused Shaukat Mansuri, Rauf Sofi, and Salim Sheikh opposed the employees, which led to an argument with Jabbar Sofi. The disagreement escalated, resulting in the attackers launching a alleged life-threatening assault on Jabbar Sofi, leaving him seriously injured.

He was admitted to Bal Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East, Mumbai, where he is currently undergoing treatment. On receiving the news, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited hospital late at night to check on Jabbar Sofi’s condition. He encouraged him, saying, “We are with you. Keep working; there is no need to be afraid of anyone.”

BJP MLA Murji Patel and Shiv Sena leader Vaibhav Bharadkar, along with Jabbar Sofi’s wife, also visited him at the hospital. Speaking to the media, Vaibhav Bharadkar said, “We stand with Jabbar Sofi. There is no need for him to be afraid.”

The Meghwadi Police have registered a case against Shaukat Mansuri, Rauf Sofi, and Salim Sheikh in connection with the attack. The police are currently investigating the matter.