Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

The Mahavikas Aghadi government collapsed in the state and the Shinde government was formed. A total of 50 MLAs along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP came together and established power in the state. In it, a MNS MLA who came together on the issue of Hindutva also voted in favor of BJP and Shinde group in the Assembly. Now it is no secret that BJP and MNS have grown closer. But after the disgruntled MLAs in the Shiv Sena revolted and joined the Shinde faction, they have now started meeting Raj Thackeray directly.



Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, who left Uddhav Thackeray's side and joined Shinde's group, has reached 'Shivteerth' this morning to meet Raj Thackeray. Although the reason for the visit is not yet known, this visit has raised eyebrows of many. Given the growing rapprochement between MNS and BJP, it will be important to see whether new equations will emerge in the forthcoming municipal elections.