Shiv Sena UBT-MNS Mumbai Event: Marathi Celebrities Arrive in Worli to Support Thackeray Brothers’ Victory Rally

After 20 years, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray are coming together on the same Stage in support of Maharashtra pride and the Marathi language. The Thackeray brothers’ victory rally is being held NSCI Dome in Worli today, July 5. People supporting the Marathi language have gathered from all corners of Maharashtra for this rally. Many Marathi actors have also arrived to attend 'Victory Rally'. Actors Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, Chinmayi Sumeet and Tejaswini Pandit have expressed their sentiments.

Siddharth Jadhav said, “It’s incredibly exciting to see these two leaders together. I’m here to witness this historic moment and the tremendous energy it brings. This is what every Marathi person has been waiting for. Today, I just want to listen to them!”

Tejaswini Pandit said, “We have come only for Marathi. We’re here for the victory of the Marathi language that the Marathi community has fought for. We’re here for the sentiment that unites all of Maharashtra. Many more Marathi people need to come together. There are still divisions within the Marathi community.”

Bharat Jadhav said, “It’s wrong that we’re being humiliated in our own state. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but a Marathi person deserves respect. We must preserve our Marathi identity. It’s not that we are against Hindi, but we opposed making Hindi compulsory.”

Chinmayi Sumeet added, “A great injustice has been done, and now it’s about coming together to decide how to move this movement forward. It’s significant that Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, two prominent leaders, want to do something for this cause. We are here in response to the public call they made. We weren’t specifically invited, but the unity of the Marathi people on this occasion is what truly matters.”