"Shiv Sena will come to power in BMC, Mumbaikars are with us"; said Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai: Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections are about to end. However, since the election has not been declared, an administrator will be appointed. Until the elections, administrators will be in charge of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Until the NMC elections are held, the administrator will drive the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Against this backdrop, the current mayor Kishori Pednekar has expressed confidence that Shiv Sena will come to power in Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbaikars are with us.

Kishori Pednekar while talking to media said that now that our tenure is over, my new innings is starting. I'm going to be the mayor. I will not leave Mumbai like this. Pednekar said that I will work. Mayor Kishori Pednekar will be the Mayor.

If Shiv Sena comes to power in Mumbai, will you be the mayor?

The manner in which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray are working. Therefore, at least in Mumbai, Shiv Sena will come to power, said Kishori Pednekar. If Shiv Sena comes to power in Mumbai, will you be the mayor? Such a question was asked to her. Speaking on this, she said that the mayor will be from Shiv Sena. It will be me or someone else party chief will decide this , said by Kishori Pednekar.

Will give time for party building.

My new inning is starting. Let's work hard again. Will give time for party building. I was able to work only because I loved being a nurse. Then Corona got a chance to handle the situation during the period. Our party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave me a big opportunity. So I was able to work. There are not enough to thank them, said Kishori Pednekar.

Mumbai succeeded in stopping Corona Shiv Sena's flag will put on Mumbai Municipal Corporation. the mayor will be from Shiv Sena. Mumbai did a good job during the Corona period. Mumbai succeeded in stopping Corona. Topped the country. Under the guidance of chief Uddhav Thackeray, we saw challenges as opportunities. He also thanked the Mumbaikars for their co-operation during the Corona period.

Meanwhile, it was Kirit Somaiya who personally criticized me. Lord Krishna had helped Draupadi. "You are harassing me," she said. Responding to a serious allegation made by Narayan Rane, the Chief Minister will not call. Rane is lying. If you have made a phone call, show proof, Kishori Pednekar challenged while speaking on this occasion.