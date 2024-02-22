Shivneri Buses Start Travel On Atal Setu, Earn Revenue of Rs 37,000 on the First Day

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has enabled the Shivneri bus service to run from the Atal Setu constructed from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The buses with Pune railway station to Mantralaya route and Swargate to Dadar via Shivneri Bridge route are running through the Atal Setu and are getting a positive response from passengers.



The service was launched by the ST Corporation on Tuesday and the first day, passengers were welcomed with roses. Passengers are getting rid of traffic congestion as Shivneri runs through Atal Setu. It is hoped that the number of passengers in these buses will also increase as the frequency of these services increases. On the first day, 107 passengers traveled from both Shivneri. From this, the corporation earned a revenue of Rs 37,375. Meanwhile, the number of vehicles traveling on the Atal Setu from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai is increasing day by day, and drivers, including heavy vehicles, have preferred this bridge.