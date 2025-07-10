Sindoor Flyover Reopens: CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates Carnac Bridge Connecting East and West South Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, July 10, inaugurated the 'Sindoor Flyover', formerly known as Carnac Bridge. The bridge’s name was changed from honouring former governor James Rivett Carnac to "Sindoor Bridge" after the Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces in May 2025 in retaliation for the Phalgam terrorist attack. Rivett, who served as the Governor of the Bombay Presidency from 1839 to 1841 during the colonial rule.

Along with CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar attended the inauguration ceremony near Masjid Bunder railway station. The flyover will be operational for the public and motorists at 3 p.m. today. The bridge starts from Masjid Bunder railway station and connects to P D'Mello Road, connecting a key path east and west in South Mumbai.

This new bridge has replaced the British-era 150-year-old Carnac Bridge, which was demolished on August 22 after it was declared unsafe by the Central Railway (CR) to prevent an untoward incident. The bridge was developed by BMC under the additional municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

The bridge will serve as connecter to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Masjid Bunder, Crawford Market, Kalbadevi and Mohammed Ali Road areas, according to Mid-Day.

While speaking at the inauguration event, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis said, "Sindoor Bridge is being inaugurated in Mumbai today in place of the damaged Carnac bridge, which was demolished... Carnac was a tyrannical Governor."

"We know Operation Sindoor resides in the hearts of Indians. That is why we have decided to change the bridge's name to Bridge Sindoor... I want to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They have completed this bridge in record time... I dedicate this bridge to the people of Mumbai. Mumbaikars can start using this bridge from 3 pm today," the CM added.