Social media lab set up in Mumbai to control communal tensions

At present, considering the situation in the country as well as in the state, it is seen that there is an attempt to create a communal rift among the society. Against this backdrop, Mumbai Police has become active. A social media lab has been set up in Mumbai to control communal tensions. This will put pressure on those who use social media to create social divisions. Mumbai Police's social media lab takes action on offensive posts. In this case, the police have so far deleted about 3000 posts which could create communal tensions.

Violence had erupted in some parts of Maharashtra since Ram Navami. Six cases have been registered in this regard in Mumbai. The first case was registered at Mankhurd police station. The second case has been registered at Malvani police station and the third at Kurara police station. Also, a total of three separate cases have been registered in Aarey Colony, Goregaon.

Police have so far arrested 30 people in connection with the Mankhurd incident. Six people have been arrested in the Kurar case. 25 people have been arrested in Goregaon case. So far, 61 people have been arrested by the Mumbai police for creating social unrest.

