'Some of our colleagues are not reachable', claims agitating ST workers

Mumbai police had instructed ST workers to evacuate Azad Maidan after ST workers staged agitation at the residence of NCP president Sharad Pawar. However, the ST staff refused to go out. The ST staff had taken a stand that we would not go out till lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte tells us. However, at midnight, the police took action and evacuated 250 employees, out of which 5 employees have been arrested by the police. After being evacuated from Azad Maidan, ST workers have started their protest at the CSMT railway station.