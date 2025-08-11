South Asia’s Largest Fire Safety Event Comes to Mumbai — 25th - 27th September 2025

19th Edition of Fire India 2025 brings life-saving innovations, safety solutions, and new opportunities for everyone connected to fire safety. In a time where fire accidents can happen anywhere — at homes, offices, factories, warehouses, schools, or buildings — the need for fire safety is more important than ever. Fire India 2025 is here to create that awareness and provide real, working solutions. Fire India Exhibition, India’s largest and oldest fire & safety event, is happening from 25th to 27th September 2025 at Bombay Exhibition Centre (Hall No: 6), Mumbai. For many years, Fire India has been a trusted platform for fire professionals, safety engineers, builders, contractors, industry experts, and even local citizens to explore the latest safety innovations.

\Why is it a Must-Visit?



Held at Bombay Exhibition Centre (Hall No: 6), one of India’s most accessible and well-equipped venues, Fire India 2025 is expected to host hundreds of national and international exhibitors. It is a gateway for global innovation to enter India’s growing fire safety market—and vice versa. It’s a platform for B2B (business-to-business), B2C (business-to-consumer), and B2G (business-to-government) interactions. Whether you're showcasing a new product, looking for reliable safety solutions, or seeking partnerships with government bodies, this is the place to be. Government authorities and public sector departments are also playing an active role in Fire India, helping to promote awareness, support safety initiatives, and encourage collaboration between private players and civic bodies. Whether you’re a procurement officer, safety consultant, municipal planner, builder, factory owner, or first responder, Fire India opens doors to business opportunities, future collaborations, and most importantly, solutions that save lives.

Fire India has always been ahead of its time. Over the years, it has launched products and technologies that went on to become industry standards—be it next-gen fire alarms, smart sprinkler systems, or drone-assisted rescue kits. It's a platform where innovation gains visibility, and visibility creates impact. From fire trucks to alarm systems, smart tech to safety gear — this is where new ideas become real solutions. It’s also the best place to connect with safety product manufacturers, explore new technologies, and take back ideas to improve safety in your city, company, or building. For local visitors, it’s a big opportunity to connect with global brands without having to travel far. For the industry, Mumbai offers the perfect stage to show the world how India is ready for the future of fire safety. If you care about fire safety, you must visit Fire India 2025, as it’s a place where you’ll learn, connect, and discover how to protect lives and property.

For more details and visitor registration, visit: www.fireindia.net

For Enquiries :

Contact: 011-45055577

Fire safety begins with awareness. Don’t miss this chance. Be there. Be safe.