"Speak Marathi or Else": MNS Workers Threaten Delhi Journalist On Camera For Speaking Hindi

A troubling video and accompanying social media post by a journalist from Delhi have ignited widespread public anger after members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly targeted him in Mumbai. The attack reportedly stemmed from his inability to speak Marathi. The footage, shared widely online, shows the journalist being verbally abused and nearly assaulted by MNS workers during his short visit to the city. He had only come to Mumbai for a few hours to report on a local story. The journalist’s experience has raised serious concerns about regional intolerance and the growing pressure to conform linguistically in Maharashtra.

An X user, @MrSinha_, posted the video, sparking a heated online debate. In his caption, he asked, “What kind of state are we turning into?” referring to the journalist’s ordeal. The post questioned whether visitors would now be expected to learn Marathi before entering the state, regardless of the duration of their stay. The journalist tagged the official accounts of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, sarcastically suggesting that the same language expectations apply to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The incident quickly gained traction, amplifying concerns about language-based aggression in Maharashtra.

The video shows the Delhi-based reporter attempting to explain himself, saying, “I don’t live here, I’ve just arrived from Delhi to report.” MNS workers can be seen aggressively confronting him, shouting that anyone entering Maharashtra—whether from Delhi, Ahmedabad, or Rajasthan—must know and speak Marathi. The situation intensified when they allegedly forced him to recite a Marathi sentence, hurled abusive language at him, and threatened him for filming the encounter. The clip has since gone viral, alarming viewers nationwide about the increasing intolerance toward non-Marathi speakers and sparking serious discourse on linguistic freedom.

Many social media users condemned the incident, calling it an example of mob intimidation rather than cultural pride. One person wrote, “This is not about preserving language, it’s pure bullying.” Another added, “If a journalist can be targeted today, what happens to tourists, patients, or professionals tomorrow?” As of now, the MNS has not issued any official statement. However, the party is known for its aggressive stance on regional identity under Raj Thackeray, who has frequently pushed for prioritizing local languages and jobs for native Maharashtrians, often stirring controversy with such rhetoric.

Critics argue that forcibly imposing a regional language on outsiders goes against the values of democracy, inclusivity, and freedom of expression. They believe that such actions not only alienate non-local residents and visitors but also tarnish the image of Maharashtra’s cosmopolitan identity. This episode has reignited a nationwide conversation on the balance between cultural preservation and civil liberties. Questions are being raised about the space for linguistic diversity, the safety of journalists, and the rising influence of regional politics in metropolitan hubs like Mumbai, which is often considered a melting pot of cultures from across India.