ST Bus Fare Hike: State Transport Authority Approves 15% Increase in Ticket Prices Effective Today

The State Transport Corporation, widely regarded as the preferred mode of travel for common passengers, has announced a 14.97% increase in bus ticket prices. This fare hike will be effective from today (January 24), making journeys on the iconic ST buses more expensive.

Alongside the ST buses, the State Transport Authority has also approved a Rs 3 increase in the fares of rickshaws and taxis, which could come into effect from February 1.

"The State Transport Authority meeting was held yesterday at the Ministry. In the meeting, a decision was taken to increase fares for ST buses, rickshaws, and taxis. The fare hike for ST buses had been pending for several years. With the rising costs of diesel and petrol, it is expected that fare adjustments will take place annually. However, there has been no increase in ST bus fares for the past 3 to 4 years. As a result, a 14.97% fare hike has been implemented starting today. Additionally, rickshaw and taxi fares will increase by Rs 3 from February 1," said Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Due to this revision, the minimum fare for rickshaws will rise from Rs 23 to Rs 26, while the minimum fare for taxis will increase from Rs 28 to Rs 31.