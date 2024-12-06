Stock Market Holiday: Will NSE and BSE Remain Closed on December 6 for Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Mumbai?

The Maharashtra government has declared a local holiday on Friday, December 6, 2024, for Mumbai and its suburban areas to commemorate Mahaparinirvan Diwas. This announcement has sparked curiosity about whether the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for trading on that day.

According to the official stock market holiday schedule, trading will not be impacted, and the exchanges will function as usual on December 6. The Equity, Equity Derivative, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will remain operational. Similarly, the Currency Derivatives, Commodity Derivatives, and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) segments will continue to trade as normal. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and National Commodity Exchange (NCDEX) will also conduct trading during their regular hours of 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The next market holiday is scheduled for December 25, 2024, on the occasion of Christmas. The state government, in a notification issued on December 4, announced the local holiday for government and semi-government offices in Mumbai and suburban areas. This is the third such local holiday declared by the government this year, following Dahi Handi and Ganesh Visarjan.